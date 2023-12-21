Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.91. 64,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,838. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $237.47 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.