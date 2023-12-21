Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDX opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
