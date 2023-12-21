Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.26. 474,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,812 shares of company stock worth $62,231,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

