NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

