FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $334.00. 1,014,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,422 shares.The stock last traded at $245.86 and had previously closed at $246.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

