iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

