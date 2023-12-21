Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

