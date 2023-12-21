Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,149,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,538,000 after buying an additional 95,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 172,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,742,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.25. 836,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,816. The firm has a market cap of $331.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

