Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

