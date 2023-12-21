Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 84.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 93,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Down 3.6 %

GIS stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

