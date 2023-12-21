Veery Capital LLC Has $756,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,237. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $215.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

