Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VO stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

