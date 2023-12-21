Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys Shares of 3,304 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.24.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $289.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day moving average is $260.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

