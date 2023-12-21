Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

