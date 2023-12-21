iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $299.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

