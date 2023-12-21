OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,201. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.