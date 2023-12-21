BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $421.89. 250,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $427.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

