FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 17.000-18.500 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after buying an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

