Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $788.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.