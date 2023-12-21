Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $210,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2,212.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 124.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $462.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

