Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 120.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

