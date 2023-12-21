Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 650 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

