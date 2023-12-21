Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paychex also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 667.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 55.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

