OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 7.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 249,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,759. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

