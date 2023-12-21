PineStone Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,728 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $196.93. 266,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

