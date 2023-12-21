AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

