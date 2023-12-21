Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,562,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,550,000 after buying an additional 2,556,263 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,195,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,055,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 270,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.