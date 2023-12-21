Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.76 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

