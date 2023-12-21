Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 135,009 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,009 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

NYSE:T opened at $16.40 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

