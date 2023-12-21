OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,457,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

