Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of -114.40, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.