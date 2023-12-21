Nepsis Inc. Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,665 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 3.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

