Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

