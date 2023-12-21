Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $10.70 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

