Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,799 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCSH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.36. 790,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
