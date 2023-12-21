Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $462.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

