Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

