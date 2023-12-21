Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,917 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

