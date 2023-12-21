Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,722,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,151,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

