Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.