Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

