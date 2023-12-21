S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $61,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.45. 89,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,811. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.
View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
