PineStone Asset Management Inc. Acquires 925,939 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 261.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 3.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of CME Group worth $256,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 82,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,264. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

