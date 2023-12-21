Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $477.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $486.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.