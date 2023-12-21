Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

