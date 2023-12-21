Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 99,388 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $17,223,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

