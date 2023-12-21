Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.