Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
