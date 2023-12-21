Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Cut by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Intel makes up 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.40, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

