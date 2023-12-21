Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 862.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 524.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

