Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.32.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

